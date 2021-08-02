ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 116 Hear how the story goes with Knights of Pen and Paper 2.

It's that time again for another "Shacker's Choice" night on the Stevetendo show. This time, we'll be playing Knights of Pen and Paper 2 on the Nintendo Switch since Snakewasp (Shadebane) spent hard earned Shack Points on this selection. For those viewers who aren't aware, we have already played the first Knights of Pen and Paper on the Stevetendo show, which was really fun. The series plays like a Dungeons and Dragons type game where you create your party and traverse the land. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, find out if we make the perfect party and defeat the forces of evil?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday. This week is more Pokemon training on Tuesday and Final Fantasy 7 adventures on Wednesday.

