Listen to the Activision Blizzard Q2 2021 earnings conference call here

Activision Blizzard is presenting its Q2 2021 earnings report today in a conference call for investors. The company is responsible for some of the biggest titles in gaming, making it one that investors and gamers alike keep their eye on. However, the company has recently been involved in lawsuits involving sexual harassment, among other allegations. No doubt today’s call will have a few more eyes than usual trained on it. You can tune in to the webcast right below.

Activision Blizzard earnings report conference call

The Activision Blizzard earnings report conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on August 3, 2021. The conference call is to be hosted via a webcast accessed on the Investor page on the Activision site.

Activision Blizzard has drawn the attention of the video game industry over the past week following the Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s lawsuit regarding sexual harassment, discrimination, and rape culture. Following this, developers have come out in solidarity, demanding the company take action to improve the safety of workers.

Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, released a statement to the Investor Relations page with a list of immediate actions the company is taking. However, employees fired back stating that Kotick failed “to address critical elements at the heart of employee concerns.”

Business Insider offers a look at what to expect from the Q2 2021 conference call. On earnings per share, the report states, “27 analysts forecast earnings of $0.757 per share compared to earnings of $0.970 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.”

More reading can be found on the Shacknews Activision Blizzard page.