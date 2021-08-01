What SSDs are compatible with PS5? Discover what type of SSD is compatible with the PlayStation 5 so you can upgrade your console's hard drive capacity.

PlayStation 5 consoles are able to be upgraded with a solid-state drive (SSD). This expands the PlayStation’s internal storage, allowing players to install more games and other media. However, there are some strict compatibility requirements for installing an SSD in a PS5 – you can’t just grab any one off the shelf.

PlayStation 5 compatible SSDs

PlayStation has updated its support site to include information pertaining to the selection and installation of SSDs into PlayStation 5 consoles. The page outlines the minimum requires for an SSD, which you can see in the table below. But the most critical bit of information is that it must be an M.2 SSD.

PlayStation 5 SSD minimum requirements Interfact PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD Capactiy 250GB – 4TB Cooling Structure Using an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heatsinks) built in. Sequential Read Speed 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended Module width 22mm width (25mm width is not supported) Form Factor M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110. These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length. Socket Type Socket 3 (Key M) Total size including cooling structure In millimeters: smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H). In inches: smaller than 4.33in (L) x 0.984 in (W) x 0.442in (H).

The page also offers a thorough overview of the sizing requirements of the M.2 SSD. This is broken down into the length, width, and the height. The height is critical as you will need to use a heatsink with the SSD.

Length: 30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm (corresponding to the form factor type, per above).

Width: A 22mm-wide M.2 SSD module is required. The total structure (including an added cooling structure) cannot exceed 25mm (0.984in).

Height: The total height of the M.2 SSD and its cooling structure (such as a heatsink) – whether built-in or separate – must be less than 11.25mm (0.442in). The height must also be in the right place, in relation to the M.2 SSD’s circuit board:

Users must also be aware that the size below the board must be less than 2.45mm and the size above the board must be less than 8mm. Sony has also provided three helpful images detailing the sizing of the M.2 SSDs depending on three factors: SSDs with a built-in heatsink, SSDs that need a single-sided heatsink, and SSDs that need a double-sided heatsink.

Which M.2 SSD to buy

Now, in terms of actually buying a PS5-compatible M.2 SSD, that is going to change month-to-month as new technology is developed and released. Your best bet is to look through the facilities you might use to purchase PC hardware. Places like Amazon, Newegg and Best Buy may be your first stop when buying the right M.2 SSD for you.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Mark Cerny (the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5), took to Twitter to share the M.2 SSD he’s chosen for his PlayStation 5 console. Unless you’ve got your own preferences, going with what the guy who designed the PS5 chose is likely a safe option.

Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs :-)



Couple of awesome options for 7000MB/s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET!!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49x — Mark Cerny (@cerny) August 1, 2021

There’s certainly a lot of information to parse when it comes to picking an SSD that is compatible with your PlayStation 5. For console players that are unfamiliar with the world of PC building, this may be a step too far. However, those who are comfortable with this sort of installation should forge ahead – just ensure you’re meeting the M.2 SSD minimum requirements for your PS5. Stop by the Shacknews PlayStation 5 page for the latest news and guides for Sony’s hot new console.