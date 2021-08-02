Listen to the Take-Two Interactive Q1 2022 earnings conference call here Come and listen to the Take-Two Interactive Q1 2022 earnings report conference with us here at Shacknews.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is having its Q1 2022 conference call today, giving investors and interested members of the community the opportunity to hear how the company has performed this quarter. With a host of high profile developers and publishers under its banner, the earnings report will be an interesting listen.

Take-Two Interactive earnings report conference call

The Take-Two Interactive earnings report conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on August 2, 2021. Based on previous quarters, listeners can likely anticipate an overview of the net revenue and net bookings, cash flow as well as other critical bits of information. You can tune in to the Shacknews Twitch stream below to listen to the call. The webcast will also be hosted via the Investor Relations page on Take-Two Interactive’s site.

According to Zacks Equity Research on Yahoo Finance, “[Take-Two Interactive] is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -65.7%.” The report goes on to state that revenues are expected to be down 31.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The ongoing global pandemic has had a profound effect on businesses since it first reared its head in 2020. Since then, lockdowns and restrictions have been enforced, with many businesses shifting to a work-from-home model. How all of this has impacted the video game industry has been seen through delays, though, these earning reports might also be another perspective on the virus’ effect.

