How to add & invite friends for crossplay - Destiny 2 With the addition of crossplay to Destiny 2 comes the ability to add and invite friends from other platforms.

Destiny 2 is receiving crossplay during Season 15, which means players can add and invite friends from other platforms. With this new feature comes a new system called Bungie Friends. This will bridge the gap between the platforms, and should hopefully make the whole process a breeze.

How to add friends from other platforms – Bungie Friends

You can add your friends to the Bungie Friends list by searching for their Bungie Name.

Because there are different friends lists on all platforms, adding your friends to your friends list in Destiny 2 is an important step. To bridge the gap between each platform’s friends list, Bungie has created what it calls Bungie Friends. This system lets you add friends from different platforms to one central list in Destiny 2. The July 29 TWAB highlights the three ways to do this:

Log into Destiny 2 on a device where you want to turn platform friends into Bungie Friends, and then issue requests via our Roster screen. Search for your friends using player search on the Invite screen. Use Bungie.net friends finder, where you can link all of your platforms, and then issue Bungie Friends requests to all your platform friends.

The Bungie Friends finder page will be available when crossplay launches.

How to invite friends for crossplay

Inviting a friend from another platform to play crossplay will be as easy as sending it out through the Roster screen.

Once your Bungie Friends list is populated with friends from various platforms, you will need to send some invites in order to begin playing crossplay. To make this a seamless process, Bungie has brought “all of the invite infrastructure” into Destiny 2. This means you won’t need to be diving through Xbox Live, PlayStation, or Steam messages in search of an invite.

As with Destiny 2 previously, invites can be sent by interacting with your friends (or strangers) through the Roster tab in the Director. Simply select the player you want to invite, choose details, and then select the Invite option.

Where to find and accept invites

Any invites you receive, be they Fireteam invites, friend requests, or clan invites, will be found in the Roster tab.

As for actually accepting invites, there may be a learning period where you wonder where the invites go for you to accept. The good news, as mentioned above, is that all invites are now handled inside Destiny 2. You can find all your invites on the Roster tab under the little Mail icon. Here, you can see Fireteam Invites, Bungie Friend Requests, and Clan Invites.

Crossplay is scheduled to arrive in Destiny 2 during Season 15, so brushing up on how to add and invite friends using the new Bungie Friends system will be important. It’s looking like the system is going to be pretty straightforward, with all critical information housed under the Roster tab. We’ll be sure to freshen up this guide should anything change when the feature launches. For more help with everything related to this great game, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide.