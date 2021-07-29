Destiny 2 crossplay is coming in Season 15 Teaming up with your buddies on various platforms is about to get far easier in Destiny 2 this coming season.

As Destiny 2 chugs along through another season of play and events, Bungie is already looking forward to the next season and its ambitious plans. There is likely plenty of fun on the way for the upcoming Season 15, but perhaps most importantly, it marks the point at which no matter what platform your friends are playing on, you’ll be able to squad up with them and enjoy the game together. Season 15 will be when crossplay launches in Destiny 2.

Bungie revealed the plan to launch crossplay in Destiny 2’s Season 15 in a new This Week at Bungie blog post on July 29, 2021. It should be noted that this isn’t the first time crossplay has been announced for Destiny 2. It actually had a beta back in May 2021 after an accidental rollout. That said, it’s the first time we’ve gotten a concrete window of when it’s coming in a final, public form for all players to enjoy. When it arrives in Season 15 (presumably in late August), PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia players will be able to squad up together to take on the game’s challenges, regardless of platform.

When Destiny 2 crossplay launches in Season 15, PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia players will be able to play together and squad up in most modes of the game.

There is some proper housekeeping and details from Bungie as it gears up for this upcoming launch of crossplay in the game. After all, if you’re playing on console, you probably don’t want to get mowed down in Crucible by a bunch of PC players using mouse and keyboard. To that end, Destiny 2’s crossplay matchmaking actually keeps players in pools in all competitive modes. Unless you have both PC and console players on the same fireteam, PC players will match with PC and console players (including Stadia) will match with console players when it comes to Crucible, Iron Banner, Trials, and Gambit. PvE play will feature a combined matchmaking pool.

This Week at Bungie has suggested that we may get a proper reveal on August 24. With that in mind, stay tuned for more updates and details regarding Destiny 2 Season 15 and the launch of crossplay in the game, or check our Destiny 2 walkthrough guide and hub for all of your questions and needs in the game.