Destiny 2 cross-play beta to take place in a Vanguard Strikes playlist next week After a short accidental rollout recently, Bungie is ready to give cross-play in Destiny 2 an official go with a beta coming next week.

It seems like Bungie and Destiny 2 have been closer and closer to cross-play in Destiny 2 for some time now. So close, in fact, that the feature appeared accidentally in the game in for short time before being removed. However, Bungie finally seems ready to start unveiling the feature little by little. There’s a cross-play beta for Destiny 2 coming up in which players will be able to try out the feature in a special Vanguard Strikes playlist.

Bungie revealed the rollout of a limited cross-play beta for Destiny 2 in its latest This Week At Bungie blog for the game. While much of the blog is dedicated to the upcoming return of the Vault of Glass Raid, another slightly smaller detail is that cross-play will get a limited window of testing from May 25 to May 27 in a new cross-play Vanguard Strikes playlist.

“From May 25 through May 27, a unique Vanguard Strikes Cross Play Beta playlist will be available to all players in Destiny 2,” the blog states. “You’ll be matchmade with Guardians playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Stadia.”

It was just recently when Season of the Splicer launched that Bungie turned on cross-play by accident (as reported by VG24/7) as the servers came back on from the season-launching maintenance. Bungie quickly turned it off, but the interest was sewn among the playerbase. Now we get to see what cross-play will be like in official capacity, if just for a limited time. Even then, it’s the start of presumably further testing that should eventually end in a full rollout of cross-play for Destiny 2.

We’ve already got a guide up on Destiny 2’s cross-play. Meanwhile, stay tuned for further details about the feature and check out our full walkthrough if you need a hand getting through any of Destiny 2 and Season of the Splicer’s new content.