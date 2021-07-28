ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 76 - Settling the score with Chapter Four The quest to beat every N64 game released in North America on Shacknews Twitch continues with some late night skankcore64.

Good evening, Shacknews. I'm glad to be back with the continuation of my journey through the North American Nintendo 64 catalog. We have another Wednesday night retro RPG-fest in store for you, so save some mana for all the turn-based action on Shacknews Twitch. I'll be live with more skankcore64 at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 76 - Settling the score with Chapter Four

Tonight shortly after the Stevetendo show, I'll be headed back into the expansive adventure of Paper Mario. Last week on skankcore64, I finished up the not-so-"Invincible" Tubba Blubba after discovering his squishy heart-shaped weakness. The battle was more difficult than I anticipated, but also wasn't helped by my lack of poor item planning. With no HP restoring items in store, I was battling down to the wire with the constant threat of a game over. Thankfully, the second phase of the Tubba Blubba fight wasn't too difficult, as I couldn't restore any health or items while I was outside of battle.

Chapter four is up next and I've already progressed through it but I think there's quite a few tasks left before I'll see the end of it. This chapter centers around a toy box hidden in Toad Town that has been overwhelmed by thieving Shy Guys. By retrieving the items stolen and returning them back to their rightful owners, I've been able to help the Toads in this latest crisis, but there are more missing items to find. Keep a keen eye on the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch to participate in the conversation.

