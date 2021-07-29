New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

A Memoir Blue picked up by Annapurna Interactive

The upcoming watery narrative tale A Memoir Blue is the latest game to join the Annapurna Interactive library.
Ozzie Mejia
1

While Annapurna Interactive has over a dozen projects coming down its pipeline, there's always room for new indie developers looking to bring their dreams to life. The latest developer to join up with the publisher is the team at Cloisters, who have revealed a new trailer for the upcoming A Memoir Blue.

A Memoir Blue is a narrative-based single-player adventure that follows the story of Miriam, a champion swimmer who is reflecting on her life. It's a realist presentation that unfolds through the usage of water, as Miriam looks back at her past, specifically at her time with her mother. Many of the game's instances will unfold from an underwater plane, while players will also be treated to contrasting 3D environments and hand-drawn 2D animation.

A Memoir Blue started out life as a demo way back in 2018. It was shown at events like IndieCade and was featured that year at the Indie Megabooth. The demo has since been overhauled and expanded into a larger story, one comparable to a mid-level indie title.

A Memoir Blue was originally aiming for release on iOS and PC. However, with Annapurna Interactive taking the game on as a publisher, its scope has expanded. There's no release date for the game just yet. Whenever it does release, look for it to come to PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. The game will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola