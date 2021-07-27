Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.07 patch notes: Make way for Goldlewis The latest update for Guilty Gear Strive is here and it includes more than just DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson. Read the patch notes here.

This week is a big one for Guilty Gear Strive. The first DLC character in the Season Pass 1 lineup, Goldlewis Dickinson, has arrived for pass holders and will be available very shortly for pickup and play by everyone else. Goldlewis Dickinson and his cryptid coffin take up a lot of space, but they’re not the only arrival in the game this week. Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.07 just launched and with it comes a set of fixes and updates around the board for the game. From characters changes to network tweaks, you’ll find the patch notes right here.

Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.07 patch notes

Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.07 launched for PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam on July 27, 2021, and patch notes came out alongside the update on the Guilty Gear Strive website. The headliner of these patch notes is obviously Goldlewis Dickinson - the first DLC character of Season Pass 1. He's playable for pass holders as of July 27 and will be available to non-pass players who purchase him on July 30 on PS4/PS5 (he’ll be buyable on July 27 on Steam). You can see his trailer below or check out our breakdown of him in Cortex.

Goldlewis isn’t the only update here, though. There are a number of fixes and updates to already available characters (such as Zato-1’s Eddie becoming unresponsive under certain conditions), as well as general match and network fixes. Check out the full notes below.

General / Game Modes

Added Goldlewis Dickinson as a playable character. Players who have purchased “GGST Season Pass 1” will have access to the playable character after the update patch is applied on July 27. Individual sale for the PS4 and PS5 versions will begin on July 30. Individual sale for the Steam version will begin on July 27.

Added Goldlewis’ BGM “The Kiss of Death.” Goldlewis must be selectable in order to use the BGM.



Offline Modes

Fixed an error in which the opponent would not block in certain situations while using the “After First Hit” block setting in Training Mode.

Fixed an error which caused a visual glitch with Nagoriyuki mirror matches on certain stages in Arcade Mode.

Network Mode

Fixed an error which caused the game to become unresponsive to scrolling after certain inputs were made while using the filter function of the member list.

Fixed an error which caused the player name and avatar displayed on the Follow tab of the Lobby select screen to show incorrectly sometimes.

Fixed a rare error which caused the player’s floor not to change even when their recommended floor was adjusted.

Player Match

Changed the following features and fixed the errors below

Operational Changes

Players can now queue up as spectators even when there are no players having a match at a Duel Station by selecting the center of the Duel Station.

Spectators will no longer be kicked from the room after a certain length of time without making any inputs.

Error fixes

Fixed an error which caused the avatar of the player who lost a match to sometimes move in an unnatural way.

Improved an issue which made it difficult for matches and spectating to connect successfully when the player’s connection was incompatible with the room owner.

Fixed several other minor issues.

Battle

Axl Low

Fixed an error which caused the possible activation time to decrease during certain animations after One Vision was activated.

Chipp Zanuff

Fixed an error which made movement impossible after causing a Wall Break while certain attacks interacted with Gamma Blade.

Faust

Fixed an error which caused the mini-Fausts not to appear after obtaining the Trumpet item during certain animations.

Millia Rage

Fixed an error which caused an invisible hitbox to remain unnaturally after activating the HS version of Tandem Top.

Zato-1

Fixed an error which caused Eddie to become unresponsive to control after a certain input.

Ramlethal Valentine

Fixed an error which caused her Greatsword to attack in an unnatural direction under certain conditions.

Fixed an error which caused her Greatsword to move in an unnatural direction under certain conditions.

General Battle

Fixed an error which caused the “Punish” system message not to be displayed when punishing certain attacks with throws, etc.

Fixed an error which made it impossible to leave Faultless Defense state during certain animations.

Fixed an error which caused the opponent to be considered in a grounded state when certain characters successfully landed an air throw at a high elevation.

Fixed several other visual errors that did not impact the game balance.

Other

Fixed an error which caused certain avatar parts to be obtained as duplicates when fishing.

Major Confirmed Issue

Network features are completely inaccessible under certain play environments.

We are continuing to look into and address this issue.

Any players experiencing this issue, please contact customer support with the following information:

Type of console in use

Internet provider or contracted service in use

Model Number of the router or network adapter in use

If possible, an image of the error message or a video showing when the error occurs

Share info at the Arc System Works support site.

That covers the entirety of the Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.07 patch notes. If you’ve already got the game’s Season Pass 1, then Goldlewis should be playable. Even so, the newest update is out on all available platforms. Be sure to update manually if your copy hasn’t automatically downloaded Version 1.07 already.