How to pre-order Xbox Series X/S through your Xbox Get your hands on a Series X or Series S by pre-ordering one through your last-gen Xbox console.

With the Xbox Series X and Series S now out and in the wild, those who have yet to pick one up are looking for new ways to pre-order them, and it just so happen Xbox consoles have this feature. Whether you’re using a launch day Xbox One, an updated Xbox One S, or even the powerful precursor to the current-gen consoles, the Xbox One X, users are able to pre-order the Series X/S through the console’s store.

Pre-order Xbox Series X/S through your Xbox

If you’re sick of trying your luck at GameStop or Walmart, there is another option for you to pre-order an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and that’s directly through your Xbox console. This function lets users slap down a pre-order or add one of the new console’s to a wishlist. To pre-order, do the following:

Turn on and log-in to your Xbox console Go to the Store Press the View button Scroll down to Hardware and click it Select Xbox consoles Choose the console you want to pre-order: Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X

The Xbox's Store page can be used to order new hardware, like the Xbox Series X or Series S.

Depending on your location, one or both of the consoles may not appear as available. Furthermore, if the console is out of stock, you will only be able to add it to your wishlist. However, if the console is available, you will be able to purchase it or put down a pre-order.

Though this is likely going to be most useful for those looking to upgrade from the last-gen Xbox consoles to the current-gen, those with a Series X or Series S can also order a console using this method. That means if you’ve got a Series S and want to harness the full power of the Xbox Series X, you can pick one up through the store. Alternatively, if you’ve got a Series X and want to have Series S as a more mobile unit or one for another room, you can order one without leaving your Xbox.

Pre-ordering one of the new Xbox Series X or Series S consoles was certainly a headache when they were first released. But now, all this time later, there are more ways for players to get their hands on these great home consoles. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Xbox Series X page for more information on the most powerful console on the market.