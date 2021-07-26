ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 113 The Summer of Sonic begins tonight!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, I've decided to give "Mega Mondays" some off time and instead am starting the "Summer of Sonic." For those who aren't aware, I'm going to alternate between Mega Man X games and Sonic the Hedgehog games on Monday nights. Tonight begins the Summer of Sonic with one of my favorite Sonic games, Sonic 2. The second installment of Sonic added new levels, new Dr. Robotnik fights and a certain sidekick named Miles "Tails" Prower to help Sonic defeat said doctor. Going live at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT, will I be able to go fast and defeat Dr. Robotnik?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday. Our Pokemon Blue and Final Fantasy 7 playthroughs continue those days so pop in for some fun!

