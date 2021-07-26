Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of July 26, 2021 Here's what we've got coming for you this week on Shacknews' Twitch channel.

Hello there Shacknews. It's Monday, which means another beautiful week is upon us. As July comes to a close, let's look at all of the live content we've got coming this week with our Shacknews Livestream Schedule.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of July 26, 2021

This week's schedule features just about all of our recurring shows. From let's plays to gaming news and esports discussions, there's something for everybody over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with TJ Denzer Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

If you watch any of our streams this week, we thank you for hanging out and supporting our content. If you'd like to give Shacknews some extra support, you can do so through subscribing. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you actually get one free sub a month which is redeemed through Prime Gaming.

If you're hungry for even more Shacknews content, you can find even more to consume over on the Shacknews YouTube channel and even our sister site, GamerHubTV. Have a great week, Shackers!