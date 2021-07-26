Death Stranding surpasses 5 million units sold Kojima Productions celebrates a new milestone as Death Stranding crosses 5 million units sold.

Originally hitting shelves back in 2019, Death Stranding has remained one of the most topical games in the two years following its launch. Last year, Sam Porter Bridges brought his delivery antics to Steam with the PC release of Death Stranding. Later this year, the game’s Director’s Cut will bring it to PS5 with new content and technical enhancements. Ahead of the upcoming launch, it’s been revealed that Death Stranding has now sold 5 million copies worldwide.

Kojima Productions announced the new milestone in a Tweet shared earlier this morning. As of March 2021, Death Stranding has crossed 5 million units sold across the globe. This number includes both PS4 and PC copies of the game. Additionally, Kojima Productions spoke with GameIndustry.biz about the game’s success thus far.

"With Death Stranding being the first title developed out of Kojima Productions, from a sales perspective, it has performed quite well," said Jay Boor, Head of Publishing at Kojima Productions. "As of March 2021, Death Stranding has sold over five million units worldwide on PlayStation 4 and PC." Kojima Productions does not specify how many copies were sold on PC and PS4.

The 5 million units sold milestone is a pretty big one, especially when you consider that Death Stranding was a brand new IP and wasn’t a part of an existing franchise. It’s also likely that these sales will see a decent surge when the Death Stranding Director’s Cut launches later this year.

Death Stranding has sold 5 million copies in less than two years since its release in the Fall of 2019. It’s an impressive outing for Kojima Productions, and will likely be bolstered by the release of Death Stranding Director’s Cut on September 24. For more on everything happening at Kojima Productions, stick with us here at Shacknews.