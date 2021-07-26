Sonic 2022's announcement may have been 'a bit premature' according to game lead According to Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, there was pressure from the fans and he wanted to announce something for Sonic's 30th anniversary.

We finally know that there’s a mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game in production, which is nice because it’s the blue blur’s 30th anniversary and it’s also been a while since his last official game. That said, the recent teaser and announcement also begs the question: When exactly in 2022 will the tentatively labeled ‘Sonic 2022’ be coming? Well, it might later than sooner in this case as the development team’s lead suggested they may have announced it the game a bit too early.

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka shared the above sentiment in a recent interview with Japanese publication 4Gamer that was translated by Nintendo Enthusiast. According to Iizuka, the announcement of Sonic 2022 may have been premature in retrospect, simply because the game isn’t far enough along to properly show fans what they’ve been up to. At the same time, in consideration of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise’s 30th anniversary, Iizuka at least wanted to announce something that the fans could be excited about in the future.

Iizuka explains his reasoning for the early announcement and a tempering of expectations in the comment below.

“We haven’t announced a brand-new action game for the Sonic series since Sonic Forces, and that caused fans to worry,” Iizuka explained. “While it was a bit premature, I wanted to at least take the occasion of the 30th anniversary to announce that a brand-new title was in development.”

Iizuka would go on to say that despite the premature announcement, there were plenty of elements that would get detailed explanations in due time, such as the symbols shown in the teaser. He asked for patience from fans along the way.

“It is something symbolic that appears in the game, but the meaning is still a secret,” Iizuka continued on the topic of the teaser’s symbols. “However, I will say that it’s not something one would figure out through deduction. we’ll eventually share more details, so please wait a little longer.”

While it would be great to learn more about Sonic 2022 in light of its pretty limited teaser, it’s not as though we’re in a drought of upcoming Sonic content. With Sonic Colors: Ultimate and an animated Sonic Netflix series on the way, there will be plenty of the hedgehog to fix the space between now and his next big game. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.