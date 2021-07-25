Playdate pre-order date, time, price & specs Learn all about the Playdate, from its pre-order date and time to its price and specs and even its release date and the games you'll be playing.

The Playdate is a quirky little gaming device that is drawing a lot of attention. Those that want to get in on this unique handheld device will no doubt want to circle the Playdate release date on their calendar, set aside some cash to pre-order it, and check out the games coming to the system.

Playdate pre-order date & time

Pre-orders for the Playdate begin on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT through the official Playdate site. There should be a button in the top-right corner stating the pre-order date. You can even pop in your email address to be notified the moment pre-orders open.

Playdate release date

According to the Playdate FAQ, units are already in production, with units being shipped in late 2021. This will likely mean that some people will receive their order sooner than others, with those who miss out of the initial 20,000 unit limit needing to wait until 2022 to get their hands on one.

Playdate price & accessories

The Playdate has a price of $179 USD. This includes the full Season One collection of games, which consists of 2 games releasing per week for 12 weeks – 24 games in total. This does not include shipping price.

Outside of the base unit (which includes a USB-C to USB-A cable), there are a few other accessories on offer. There is the Stereo Dock that charges the Playdate, has a stereo Bluetooth speaker, and comes with a yellow pen. No price has been announced for the dock.

There is also the Playdate Cover. This is a purple magnetic protective cover that attaches at the back and folds around the top of the unit. The cover costs $29 USD and can be pre-ordered at the same date listed above – July 29.

Playdate specs

playdate specs

The Playdate is a nifty little device that features some nice specs of its size. These specs do not take into account the Stereo Dock (listed above)

Battery: 14 days standby clock, 8 hours active

CPU: 180 MHz Cortex M7, SDK supports Lua, C

Display: 400 x 240 1-bit

Storage: 16 MB RAM, 32 KB L1Cache, 4 GB Flash

Wireless: 802.11bgn 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: Built-In Mono Speaker, Stereo Headphone Jack, Condenser Mic + TRRS Mic In

Inputs: D-Pad, A & B, Sleep & Menu, 3-Axis Accelerometer, and a Crank

Size: 76 x 74 x 9 mm

The Playdate pre-order date will give players an opportunity to snag a unit before its release date. Depending on your location, the Playdate price might change – also consider your locations taxes and shipping costs. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on the Playdate, including information on the games and more.