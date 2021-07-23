Weekend Console Download Deals for July 23: Xbox Ultimate Sale & PlayStation Summer Sale

The summer's starting to wind down, but it's a good time to jump into some console games. Both PlayStation and Xbox are holding massive sales, so choose your challenger and jump into some major deals. PlayStation's Summer Sale has first-party exclusives like Returnal and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, while the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale counters with its own first-party lineup that includes Halo, Gears, and Ori. Both sales have big discounts on third-party hits like Mass Effect Legendary Collection, Outriders, Knockout City, and many more.

If you're on a Nintendo platform, you can spend your weekend trying to flush out imposters with a special deal on Among Us. Not only is it 30 percent off its regular price, but Nintendo Switch Online members can try it for free, for a limited time.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.