Among Us will be free to play for Nintendo Switch Online members for a week Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to enjoy Among Us on the platform for a week. You can also buy it for 30 percent off during the free period.

Among Us has continued to be one of the most beloved games in the indie scene since its glow-up last year when streamers brought it from obscurity into the spotlight. That said, it hasn’t been on Nintendo Switch for an incredibly long time. It only came to the platform late in 2020. Nintendo is joining with Innersloth to invite more folks to play with an upcoming deal, though. During the coming week, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download and play Among Us for free. It will also get a pretty big discount during that time.

Nintendo announced the free-to-play period for Among Us for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers via the Nintendo Twitter on July 20, 2021. Starting on July 21 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and running to July 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT / July 28 at 2:59 a.m. ET, Nintendo Switch players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be able to download a trial version of Among Us for free and play during that period. You can even pre-download the game from the event page now.

Sus out impostors in the full version of #AmongUs, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 7/21 10 AM PT—7/27, 11:59 PM PT!



Among Us will also be available to purchase for 30% off from 7/21, 10 AM PT—8/1, 11:59 PM PT!



Pre download here: https://t.co/uJ7FrqPNZd pic.twitter.com/br3kWJijnJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 19, 2021

Moreover, those who want to keep the fun going after the event period will also be able to enjoy a 30 percent discount on Among Us during the trial period. It’s only a $5 USD game as is, so that brings it down even further to around $3.30. With Among Us having come to Nintendo Switch back in December 2020, it hasn’t lived there long, but the game is as fully featured there as it is anywhere. Having gained quite some popularity over the course of the last year, there’s still plenty of people to play with if you don’t have your own crew assembled.

If you have been holding off on Among Us for any reason, but would like to give it a go at the low price of free, the Nintendo Switch Online free trial period is probably the way to go. Be sure to pre-download now to get in on the action when it kicks off on July 21.