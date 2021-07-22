How to unlock new Pokemon - Pokemon Unite Build up your roster of champions by unlocking new Pokemon to play in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite features a sizable roster of Pokemon for players to unlock. Players that want to have a bigger catalogue of Pokemon to choose from before a Battle would do well to think about unlocking new Pokemon and planning out their sessions. Thankfully, there are a couple of ways to go about unlocking new Pokemon.

How to unlock new Pokemon

Pokemon Unite uses a license system to unlock Pokemon. Instead of purchasing a Pokemon, you purchase a Pokemon License that lets you use a certain character in a Battle. Though, this is basically the same thing as purchasing a Pokemon. To unlock new Pokemon, do the following:

From the main menu, select the shop icon from the bottom (looks like a shopping cart) Select Unite Battle Committee and click Enter Scroll down the list of Pokemon to the one you want to unlock Click it and select Obtain Choose which currency you want to use Congratulations! You have unlocked a new Pokemon

New Pokemon can be purchased from the store using game currency or real-world money.

As for what you use to purchase Pokemon Licenses, there are a couple of different currencies. Firstly, Aeos coins (the gold hexagon) are Pokemon Unite’s in-game currency that is earned by completing matches, events, and challenges. This is the larger sum when you look at the cost of a Pokemon in the shop.

The other currency used to get new Pokemon is the Aeos gem. These gems are purchased using real-world money. It’s worth noting that this does not make Pokemon Unite a pay-to-win game. This just allows players to skip over the grind and speed up the process of unlocking new champions to use.

There are quite a few Pokemon to unlock right now, and with each one costing 6,000 Aeos coins or more, it might take you some time to earn up the amount necessary. A good idea is to work out which Pokemon you want to unlock and save up the coins you need. Alternatively, you can just use the Aoes gems and buy everything right away. While you’re making up your mind, check out the Shacknews Pokemon Unite page for other tips to help you become the very best.