Is Pokemon Unite pay-to-win? Discover whether the microtransactions that are in Pokemon Unite make it a pay-to-win title or whether it's an even playing field.

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play game, which means players will inevitably wonder whether that makes it a pay-to-win experience. It’s not unusual for free games to feature in-game microtransactions, but sometimes these can change from being purely cosmetic to offering buyers a slight advantage over their non-paying opponents.

Is Pokemon Unite pay-to-win?

Let me put your mind at ease by saying that no, Pokemon Unite is not a pay-to-win game. While you can spend real-world money in-game to buy Pokemon Licenses, that does not means players who spend money receive an advantage, it just means those players want to skip over the grind of earning the in-game currency.

You can spend money buying Pokemon from the store, but you can also use the in-game currency you earn, it'll just take time to acquire.

As for how these microtransactions work, let’s begin with the one just mentioned: Pokemon Licenses. In Pokemon Unite, to be able to play a Pokemon in a battle, you must have its license. These can be purchased using the currency you earn by playing the game or by using real-world money. Because it takes more time to purchase a new Pokemon using the game’s currency, some players might prefer to spend money to skip over the grind and unlock all the currently-available characters.

Players can also spend money on cosmetics for their trainer, which is your avatar you see on the main screen, as well as special skins for the Pokemon. Right now, there are some beach-themed skins for a handful of the Pokemon. These skins have no bearing on the gameplay and are purely cosmetic.

Thankfully, Pokemon Unite is not a pay-to-win game. While it does include microtransactions, these are simply in the form of cosmetics for your trainer or Pokemon. Players are also able to purchase Pokemon outright using real-world money if they don’t want to have to earn enough in-game currency (which can take some time). Be sure to work your way over to the Shacknews Pokemon Unite page where we’ll keep you updated on the latest news and work to answer your every question about this unique MOBA title.