Bramble: The Mountain King CEO talks about going beyond Viking lore There's more to Nordic mythology than just Vikings, as we learn by talking to the makers of the upcoming Bramble: The Mountain King.

Earlier this summer, the development team at Dimfrost Studio announced that they had begun work on a horror adventure game called Bramble: The Mountain King. The team is promising creatures and monsters based in Nordic folklore, but are also promising intense battles and violence. To get an idea of what's coming and what various mythologies inspired the story, we recently spoke with Dimfrost CEO Fredrik Prantare and Michael Napora of the Dimfrost marketing team.

"First, our idea was to do something with the Vikings," Prantare told Shacknews. "But then we felt like there's a lot of games out there with the Vikings and we just looked on another direction on the Swedish mythology... we have all this story and all these creatures that haven't really been told in an international way through a game, and that these stories that we all grow up with, and those creatures, it's like... Disney, but darker."

Prantare and Napora discuss the narrative for Bramble: The Mountain King, a game that sees players travel across a Nordic fairy tale-like environment and take on massive Shadow of the Colossus-style bosses. These bosses will be inspired by Nordic mythology and, as noted in this interview, mythology from tomes like Lord of the Rings.

Bramble: The Mountain King is coming in 2022 to PC.