Unboxing & Review: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Collector's Edition Feast your eyes on the collectibles that come with the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Collector's Edition.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has released to lovely reviews, and now, we get to take a look at the game’s collector’s edition – an equally lovely assortment of goodies. Please, take a look at our unboxing video below and enjoy our Head of Video Production Greg Burke’s white gloves as he shows you what’s in the box.

Included in the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Collector’s Edition is a Razewing Ratha amiibo, an enamel pin, 10 unique stickers, as well as the Deluxe Kit DLC Pack that comes with a host of armor sets and outfits for your rider and for your sidekick, Navirou.

For those that missed out on a Collector’s Edition, or are unable to find one, not everything in the box is an exclusive. Specifically, the Razewing Ratha amiibo can be purchased separately provided you can find one.

Shacknews News Editor TJ Denzer reviewed Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In his review, TJ praised the game’s monster collecting, riding, and rock-paper-scissors combat setup, while also highlighting the joy the game brings a long-time fan, “I’ve longed to go on an adventure that gives me the chance to ally with the giant beasts I’ve been fighting in Monster Hunter games for years.”

