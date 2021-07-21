New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 112

Check out more of my first Final Fantasy 7 playthrough.
Steve Tyminski
2

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be jumping back into our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough. For those who are unaware, this is my first time playing Final Fantasy 7 in any capacity. During last week's episode, we learned about Cloud, named Steve, and Sephiroth's backstory as well as catching chocobos to travel on. It took a little longer than I would have liked but we were finally able to catch one of those chocobo for the journey. We also made our way to Junon to crash the inaugeration of new Shinra president, Rufus. Join the gang at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT to see if we can continue our journey and save the world from certain doom. If role playing games are your thing, stay tuned for a new skankcore64 episode starring Paper Mario.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday and 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The summer of Sonic starts Monday and our Pokemon Blue adventure continues on Tuesday.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

