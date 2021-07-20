ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 111 Train to be the very best like no one ever was in Pokemon Blue.

It's that time again for another Stevetendo show episode, starring Pokémon Blue. Last time we won our forth Pokémon league badge, by beating Erika, the grass trainer. We were also able to get our hands on a fire-type Pokémon, something we drastically needed. Now we have to make our way towards Fuchsia City and the Safari Zone. There are rare Pokémon in the Safari Zone so we'll have to see if we can get our hands on a new team member. Set to go live at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, there will probably be a slight detour up cycling road so we can be strong enough to fight Fuchsia City gym leader, Koga.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday. The summer of Sonic starts Monday and Final Fantasy 7 continues on Wednesday.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.