New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 111

Train to be the very best like no one ever was in Pokemon Blue.
Steve Tyminski
1

It's that time again for another Stevetendo show episode, starring Pokémon Blue. Last time we won our forth Pokémon league badge, by beating Erika, the grass trainer. We were also able to get our hands on a fire-type Pokémon, something we drastically needed. Now we have to make our way towards Fuchsia City and the Safari Zone. There are rare Pokémon in the Safari Zone so we'll have to see if we can get our hands on a new team member. Set to go live at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, there will probably be a slight detour up cycling road so we can be strong enough to fight Fuchsia City gym leader, Koga.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday. The summer of Sonic starts Monday and Final Fantasy 7 continues on Wednesday.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola