ShackStream: Indie-licious duels with honor, swords, & bullets in Samurai Gunn 2 We're getting our pixelated gun bushido on today as we dig into the duels and battles of Samurai Gunn 2 on today's Indie-licious.

The way of the sword is no easy path. You must be like the water, the wind, the lightning, flowing and striking precisely… or a well-timed bullet. Samurai Gunn 2 is the much anticipated follow-up to the sword-and-gun duels of the first game and we’re laying honor on the line to see our duels through on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Samurai Gunn 2 comes to us from the folks at developer Teknopants and publisher Double Fine Productions. This is a much-desired follow-up to the original PVP run-and-slash-and-gun title which allowed up to four players to battle it out across a myriad of levels. With sword in hand and just one bullet in your gun, you must destroy your opponents in combat by any means necessary, whether it be slicing them apart or putting hot led in their noggin. Samurai Gunn 2 just hit early access on Steam and brings a single-player adventure and other additional features to play.

Join us as we play Samurai Gunn 2 on today’s episode of Indie-licious, starting at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

The path of honor and destiny is soaked in blood and caked in gunpowder. Somebody should really clean that up, but until they do, we’re going to add to it with Samurai Gunn 2 on today’s Indie-licious. Come watch!