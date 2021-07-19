New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Indie-licious duels with honor, swords, & bullets in Samurai Gunn 2

We're getting our pixelated gun bushido on today as we dig into the duels and battles of Samurai Gunn 2 on today's Indie-licious.
TJ Denzer
1

The way of the sword is no easy path. You must be like the water, the wind, the lightning, flowing and striking precisely… or a well-timed bullet. Samurai Gunn 2 is the much anticipated follow-up to the sword-and-gun duels of the first game and we’re laying honor on the line to see our duels through on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Samurai Gunn 2 comes to us from the folks at developer Teknopants and publisher Double Fine Productions. This is a much-desired follow-up to the original PVP run-and-slash-and-gun title which allowed up to four players to battle it out across a myriad of levels. With sword in hand and just one bullet in your gun, you must destroy your opponents in combat by any means necessary, whether it be slicing them apart or putting hot led in their noggin. Samurai Gunn 2 just hit early access on Steam and brings a single-player adventure and other additional features to play.

Join us as we play Samurai Gunn 2 on today’s episode of Indie-licious, starting at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement continues to make these streams fun and well worth doing. Just as as a reminder, if you like what we do with Indie-licious and other ShackStreams, then consider following or subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us to continue to keep the lights on and keep the show going. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to score a free Twitch subscription each month through Prime Gaming. We’d be happy to have that free subscription if you’ve nowhere else to put it.

The path of honor and destiny is soaked in blood and caked in gunpowder. Somebody should really clean that up, but until they do, we’re going to add to it with Samurai Gunn 2 on today’s Indie-licious. Come watch!

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

