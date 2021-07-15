QuakeCon at Home returns next month, Catloop & Pugcubus fundraiser shirts on sale now With QuakeCon at Home's August dates fast approaching, the organizers have introduced this year's charity initiatives and merch leading up to the event.

We’re still about a month out from the latest return of QuakeCon, and while the event may once again be digital this year, the festivities will nonetheless be abundant. The QuakeCon at Home organizers are gearing up for a global stream in which video game updates and reveals will be shown, as well as various community and gaming events. Ahead of the fun, QuakeCon at Home has announced some charity initiatives to go along with its efforts, including new Catloop and Pugcubus shirts to aid animal shelters and welfare organizations.

The organizers of QuakeCon at Home revealed its charity initiatives as part of its upcoming broad slate of events and planning on July 15, 2021. With QuakeCon at Home’s official event dates revealed for August 19 through August 21, we’re just over a month out from the events at this time of writing, but you can take in some QuakeCon at Home 2021 merch and assist charity right now. New Pugcubus and Catloop shirts inspired by Doom and Deathloop respectively will allow you to score some sweet threads printed by the likes of Custom Ink.

Join us online August 19-21 for #QuakeCon 2021! We're celebrating with global livestreams for all your favorite games; plus events, giveaways, charity fundraisers, and MORE! Details: https://t.co/lbN4XysbTF pic.twitter.com/QJitT4hGj5 — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) July 15, 2021

Purchases of the Pugcubus and Catloop QuakeCon at Home 2021 merch on the Custom Ink website will be split in half to support Custom Ink while the other 50 percent of sales goes towards Dallas Pets Alive and FOUR PAWS animal welfare organizations. There are also sweaters of both available this time if that better suits your fancy.

In addition to the usual animal-style merch for QuakeCon at Home 2021, there will be other charity opportunities leading up to and during the event. QuakeCon virtual attendees will be able to donate directly from the QuakeCon Twitch stream to charity organizations such as Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project, and UNICEF.

With that in mind, it’s looking like a large part of QuakeCon at Home 2021 is already arranged to go towards assisting good causes. Be sure to check out the Catloop and Pugcubus merch now if you want to get in on that and stay tuned for more news and updates on QuakeCon at Home 2021 as we get closer to the event in August.