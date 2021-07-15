Old Faithful Isle riddle solution locations - Sea of Thieves Find each landmark on Old Faithful Isle that is referenced in the riddles and clues in Sea of Thieves.

Old Faithful Isle is one of the more difficult islands to navigate in Sea of Thieves, especially if you’re trying to solve a riddle. There are numerous riddle clues that point to various landmarks, and unless you know your way around, finding them is going to take a lot of time. To help you on your way, we’ve ran around Old Faithful Isle, snapping photos of the various riddle solutions and locations for your ease of use.

Old Faithful Isle riddle solution locations

Below you will find the many possible riddles on Old Faithful Isle as well as an image of their solution or location. Some of the riddles can be a bit generous with their compass locations – for example some locations on the middle of the map aren’t as well-described as you might hope. Be sure to check out Rare Thief for an interactive map that might help you further track these down.

Be sure to use the search function (CTRL+F) and write in a keyword to help you track down your riddle’s location in the list below. For example, if your riddle mentioned a gatehouse, search for “gatehouse”.

North beach

The north beach, as the name suggests, is at the very north of the island.

Wrecked rowboat – North

There is a wrecked rowboat on the northern beach of the island. There is very little left of this vessel.

North East Isle

There is a little island offshore on the north east side of Old Faithful Island. It’s basically a jumble of rocks with not much sand.

North West Isle

Another lonely isle is off the north west side of the island. This one has a palm tree on it as well as a bit more sand.

Entwined trees – North East

The entwined trees are on the north east section of the island. The easiest way to find them is from the north beach. Run up the island (going south) and pass over a barricade to find them.

Gatehouse Barricade – East

The gatehouse is on the eastern side and can be reached from the eastern beach. It leads up to the heart of the island, which is where you’ll find the next few locations.

Platform with burning fires – East

The platform flanked by burning fires is found on the eastern side of the island, on the top. The best way to find it is to start on the eastern beach, use the natural ramp to go up through the gatehouse, and then stick to the left-hand side to wrap around some rocks and into an arena-looking area.

Boar shrine – North

The boar shrine is along the side of the main peak of the island. It’s quite close to the two trees that are wrapped around together from a previous clue.

Highest Watchtower – North

This watchtower is the tallest on the island and is right near the boar shrine.

Fort gatehouse – South (center of the island)

The fort gatehouse is in the center of the island, up high. It’s right near the main arch in the middle of Old Faithful. Your clue may say “south”, and it technically is, but it feels more like the center of the island.

Inner Arch, small cave – Center

Old Faithful Isle has a massive arch in the middle. Go through it and look along the eastern wall to find a passage that leads to a cave. It’s rather sneaky.

Beneath Old Faithful Arch – Center

Old Faithful Isle’s main arch is where you will need to go to find this passage. It’s at the very top of the island, so get running!

Above Old Faithful Arch – Center

The main arch on Old Faithful Isle is the location you’re looking for here. You can reach the top using the natural ramp on the east or work around from the west.

Highest point – Center

The highest point on the island is on top of the arch on Old Faithful Isle.

Intrepid climber – Center

The intrepid climber made it all the way to the top of Old Faithful Isle, and so will you if you want to find his bones.

Skull pile – West

The skull pile is a shrine of skulls with a painting on the top of Old Faithful Isle, but on the western side. This is easiest to find if you go to the very top where the arch is.

Secret beach – North West

There is a secret beach on the north west side of Old Faithful Isle. You can reach it from any direction, but an easy one is to start at the south beach and follow the path up to your left (the west), keeping close to the edge – you’ll eventually walk down a valley to the beach.

Monstrous skull – West

The monstrous skull of a kraken is on the western cliffs of Old Faithful Isle.

Prisoner’s cage – South West

There is a prisoner’s cage on the western side of the island. This one is difficult to find. To reach it, start at the southern beach and follow the path up to the west. Stick to the right-hand wall and you’ll come across a path leading into the island – follow this to reach the prisoner.

Tale of the Shark painting

While there are a lot of paintings on Old Faithful Isle, you’ll likely need to find the one of the shark tale. This is on a rocky peak near the upper areas of the island. Your best bet is to get into the center near the arch, and then just work your way south.

Murky pool – South East

The murky pool is on the south east side of the island. It’s on an upper area, overlooking the ocean.

White flag – South

The white flag is on the southern side of the island, below an archway. The flag is by a platform with a bunch of barrels.

Washed up buoy – South

There is a buoy washed up on the southern beach. It’s right by the water’s edge.

Towering cliffs – South

The towering cliffs of the south beach are where you’ll find this riddle's location. Anywhere along the southern beach ought to do it.

South West Island

There is another isle on the south west of Old Faithful Isle. This one has quite a lot of palm trees and sand surrounding it.

Cramped cavern – South East

This cave is above the shipwreck on the south east beach.

Ancient shipwreck shores – East

The eastern beach is home to a few of the following items like the shipwreck, the anchor, as well as a whole lot of fortifications.

Shipwreck’s anchor – East

Look for the anchor on the south east beach, right near a shipwreck.

Ancient shipwreck – East

This old shipwreck on the eastern beach has its mast leaning up against a rock, it’s also got an anchor nearby.

Now that you know all the landmarks on Old Faithful Isle, you should be able to find the solutions to the riddles and clues of the island. Remember to use the search function to quickly find keywords mentioned in your riddle. Sail over to the Shacknews Sea of Thieves Guide for other guides to help you navigate this dangerous world.