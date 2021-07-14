ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 109 Final Fantasy 7 continues.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into my first ever Final Fantasy 7 playthrough. On last week's episode, we had a tough time getting though the Rufus fight. However, "Steve" and friends did enough damage to defeat Rufus and thus, we didn't have another Cultists' Tower situation from my Final Fantasy 6 playthrough. Starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, will be able to find anything else out about our newest team member, Red 13(named Red 14 in my playthrough) as well as what actually happened to President Shinra. Hopefully those questions and more will be answered in our next exciting episode! Make sure you stick around after the Stevetendo show for a new skankcore64 episode starring Paper Mario.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday and 8 p.m.EDT Tuesday night. Mega Man X2 and Pokemon Blue are on the schedule so pop in!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.