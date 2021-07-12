Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of July 12, 2021 Here's what to expect from this week of livestreaming on Shacknews.

It's Monday, Shackers! That means that it's time to put our best foot forward as we start a new week. It also means that we need to go over our livestream schedule for the week. Here's everything coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel for the week of July 12, 2021.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of July 12, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with TJ Denzer Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

Shacknew is full steam ahead with our assortment of shows as we make our way through the Summer. If you come out for any of our livestreams, just know that it means a lo to us. If you want to give us a little extra support, you can subscribe for free once per month with Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our Twitch, you should check out our YouTube channel, which is home to even more exclusive content.