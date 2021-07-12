How to use and disable voice chat - Rocket League Learn how to use voice chat in Rocket League or disable it if you don't want to use it.

Rocket League now features voice chat for players to use. Not only does this allow players to better coordinate, but it lets players chat and communicate in a game that previously only featured text chat. However, the voice chat options aren’t exactly easy to find in Rocket League, especially if you’re on certain platforms.

How to use and disable voice chat

The Rocket League voice chat options can be found in the Settings. There are actually two locations here that must be utilized, the Gameplay and Audio tab. For those that want to disable voice chat, you must go to Gameplay and under Voice Chat, select Disabled from the dropdown box. There are other options available for those that want to use the feature. Select the one that is appropriate for your needs.

For those have voice chat enabled, the Audio tab allows for greater control over the balance between the audio sources. It is here you can lower the voice chat volume if it’s too loud overall. This is useful if you’ve got particularly loud teammates and you can’t hear the other critical audio cues the game offers.

While there are voice chat controls on Rocket League on Steam, there are no voice chat options on the Epic Games Store version. No matter where you look, it doesn’t exist. Players that play Rocket League through EGS will need to stick to text chat if they want to communicate with their teammates or use external programs like Discord.

For those that need some more assistance with voice chat in Rocket League, check out the game’s official support page on the topic. We’ll be sure to let you know if the voice chat options change or are added to the Epic Games Store version at some point in the future. In the meantime, check out the Shacknews Rocket League page for more helpful tips and the latest news.