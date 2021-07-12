Sega opens pre-orders on Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles In addition to being able to put down a pre-order early on the game adaptation of the popular anime, you can also check out several deluxe editions.

Demon Slayer pretty won over the hearts of most anime fans in 2020 with its colorful style, riveting action, and memorable cast of characters. It was also aided by a film that actually found decent success in theaters in the form of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Now, it’s getting a video game adaptation thanks to Sega and developer CyberConnect2 with Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, which is coming in October 2021, and now special editions of the game have been revealed and pre-orders have been opened up.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles was announced by Sega during the most recent PlayStation State of Play presentation, earlier this July. The game seems to cover a large part of the first narrative arcs of the anime, showing off battles with several iconic demons and the introduction of much of the core cast of characters as playable fighters, including Tanjiro, Nezuko, Hashibara, and Zenitsu. Moreover, Sega has now opened up pre-orders for The Hinokami Chronicles on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. PC pre-orders on Steam are expected to be coming soon too.

That wasn’t all that Sega revealed. Special edition versions of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles were also revealed. There are a number of perks to be had from going in on Digital Deluxe versions of the game, which include unlock keys for variants of characters such as academy variants of some of the main characters. Going in on the Digital Deluxe edition will also get you into the game two days earlier than standard editions, allowing players to play on October 13, rather than its October 15 worldwide release date. Finally, there are a number of avatar, theme, and in-game currency bonuses to go along with Digital Deluxe. With that version being $69.99 USD over the standard $59.99, it may be well worth your attention if these bonuses interest you.

With Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles coming on October 15, 2021, we may see further reveals leading up to the game’s release. Stay tuned for new info, such as Steam pre-order availability, as it becomes available later this year.