How to change Monstie genes - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Improve your Monsties by changing their genes with the Rite of Channeling in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin lets players change a Monstie’s genes. This special ability, known as Rite of Channeling, takes a gene from one and gives it to another – sacrificing the Monstie in the process. If you want to change your Monstie’s genes, it is critical you understand how this system works.

Each Monstie you collect will come with a randomized set of genes, which is locked into a grid of unlocked and unlockable genes. Some of these genes will be rarer than others. Monster Hunter Stories 2 lets you change a Monstie’s genes using a feature called the Rite of Channeling. This takes a gene from one Monstie and places it on another.

First thing’s first, you will need to actually unlock this ability. At a certain point, you will move on from the first island and go to a new home called Rutoh Village. Here, you will need to complete the story quests in Rutoh Village, at which point you will unlock the Rite of Channeling.

When you have the Rite of Channeling unlocked, you will be able to sacrifice a Monstie, giving one of its genes to another Monstie of your choosing. While the sacrificed Monstie will be lost, the one that received the gene will have it permanently.

The benefit of using the Rite of Channeling to give a Monstie a new gene ties back to the grid of nine genes each Monstie comes with. This grid uses a Bingo Bonus system, whereby getting three genes in a row will significantly improve that gene.

Sometimes, as you level up a Monstie and unlock its genes, you’ll note that they don’t really match or flow well with your intended party setup. To fix this, use the Rite of Channeling to take a gene from one Monstie and give it to your preferred fighter. To ensure you always have enough Monsties with good genes to offer, make sure you’re taking the time to find Rare Monstie eggs.

Understanding and utilizing the Rite of Channeling is key to building the perfect Monstie party. As you capture new Monsties, make sure you’re keeping an eye on their genes and thinking about whether you need to change their genes. Keep those stables stocked with rare eggs, as you never know when you’ll need to do a bit of gene splicing. Ride on over the Shacknews Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin page for additional information on other areas of the game.