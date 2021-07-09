How to get Rare Monstie eggs - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Learn the secrets for how to get Rare Monstie eggs and what signs to look out for when digging through nests in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Getting Monstie eggs in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a major focus, but you don’t want just regular old eggs, you want Rare Monstie eggs. At the start of the game, you’re told to look out for Rare Monstie eggs, though not much more information is provided. If you want to create the ultimate Monstie party, you’re going to need to find Rare Monstie eggs.

How to get Rare Monstie eggs

At the start of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, you will learn that Navirou will judge any eggs you pick up. He’ll tell you how much it weighs and what it smells like. While this is just a hint at the eggs quality, there are actually a couple of other signs that you’re going to collect a Rare Monstie.

Rare Monstie Eggs have a better chance of spawning in Rare Monster Dens - as denoted by the golden ore that covers the entrance to the den.

Let’s keep the focus on Navirou and then talk about the other signs. Firstly, Navirou will tell you if an egg is heavy – the heavier it is, the better it is. He will also tell you if it smells good: the better the egg smells, the better chance it will be rare.

Another sign you’re about to get a good rare egg happens when you’re searching a nest. When you’re searching a Monster Den nest there can be a short shimmer of light when you’re digging – this indicates the egg you’re picking up is rarer than usual.

However, there is one major way to tell you’re going to get a Rare Monstie egg, and that’s based on the type of Monster Den you’re exploring. Most of the time, a Monster Den entrance will look like standard rocks of a cave – this is a normal den. There also exists Rare Monster Dens. These dens are covered in golden ore, making them look markedly different to the boring regular dens. These will give you a significantly better chance of scoring a rare egg.

Getting Rare Monstie eggs in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is one way to ensure you get better Monsties with more appealing genes. By keeping your eye out for these telltale signs, you'll soon find yourself filling your stables with rare eggs.