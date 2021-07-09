How long to beat Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin? Learn how many hours it's going to take you to finish Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is here and players want to know how long it takes to beat the game. This is a natural question to want to ask, as this gives players an indication of just how much time they will get to spend exploring a new title. Fans of the series will be pleased to hear that the main story of Monster Hunter Stories 2 will take quite a considerable amount of time to complete.

How long to beat Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin?

It takes roughly 40 hours to beat Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. This time is based on players just focusing the main story with no heavy grinding. This means no excess grinding for loot, going out of your way to capture Monsties and no completing side quests or other optional content.

This is no doubt some good news for long-time Monster Hunter Stories fans. The long playtime of just the main content means there’s plenty of opportunity to sink dozens – if not hundreds – of hours into creating just the right Monstie party.

There's plenty more content and hours of gameplay to enjoy thanks to the free title updates coming to Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Outside of the main story, players will want to focus on the numerous Subquests that are available, the NPC quests dotted throughout the regions, and, of course, crafting the perfect Monstie party. This last one is where the most time will be spent, as you will want to be hunting down Rare Monstie eggs and changing the genes of your Monsties to give you the ultimate fighting team.

Of course, the playtime doesn’t end there. Capcom has also shown off a roadmap for Monster Hunter Stories 2. This includes a whole lot of free title updates that add new Monsties to hunt and collect, co-op quests to experience, and even some high difficulty objectives.

It’s going to take you quite a few hours to beat Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In fact, outside of the dozens of hours you’ll spend in the campaign, there’s even more hours’ worth of content to enjoy through creating the ultimate Monstie party and the free title updates coming throughout 2021. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin page for our ongoing coverage of this popular title.