How to change your appearance - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Changing your appearance in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is something many players will want to do as they get deeper into the game. After you first create your character, you might decide that they need to freshen up or have an outfit change, so it’s a good thing there are options available to you!

How to change your appearance

While you can’t change your physical attributes (like nose, eyes, or switch between the male and female models), you can change other aspects of your appearance in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The game allows you to change your hairstyle, makeup, armor color, and even the Layered Armor.

To change your appearance in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, begin by heading to your houseboat in Mahana Village. Inside you will find your bed, which is one way to save your game, as well as a chest. Interact with the chest to spot another option labelled “Appearance” – this is the option where you can alter the options mentioned above.

As you progress through Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, you will unlock more Layered Armor, which you can use to make your rider look a bit different. The chest is also where you can change the appearance of your pal, Navirou. Unfortunately, if you want to rework your entire appearance, including face shape and everything else, you will need to create a new character.

