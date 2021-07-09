How to save your game - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin There's more than one way to save your game in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Saving your progress in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is absolutely critical. You will be doing a lot of fighting, questing, and collecting eggs, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t lose progress. Thankfully, there are a few ways to save your game.

How to save your game

There are a couple of ways to save your game in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The first way, which is introduced at the start of the game, is to use the bed in your room. This will likely be how you save whenever you log off after all your adventuring.

The other way to save progress is to use Catavans. The Catavans are the game’s quick travel option, allowing you to move around the island with ease or deliver you back to the main village. However, Catavans also allow you to save while out and about away from your bed.

You will first need to unlock the Catavan ability, which happens at the start of the game. Once this is done, you can find the Catavan Stands dotted around the map. Approach one and select the save option. You can also call one from the map menu to travel to points you have discovered.

Now that you’ve got the basics of saving your game in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin down pat, you can get back out and keep adventuring. Remember to save often so you don’t have to repeat any farming you might have done. Check out the Shacknews Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin page for more coverage.