Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event introduces new Overflow map for Arenas next week

Apex Legends' 3v3 Arenas mode is getting a fresh new map in the rotation as the Thrillseekers event kicks off soon.
TJ Denzer
1

Since the arrival of the Arenas mode in Apex Legends, the traditionally battle royale game has a little more pep in its step. The Arenas mode deviates from the usual gameplay with a 3v3 showdown on various more bite-sized maps and a weapon buying system similar to Counter-Strike and Valorant. We’ve enjoyed the deviation so far and it looks like Respawn Entertainment is all-in on bringing more to the mode as well. The new Thrillseekers Event coming next week will introduce a new Overflow map into Arenas rotation.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts revealed the upcoming Thrillseekers Event with a fresh new trailer on the Apex Legends YouTube. Starting on July 13, 2021, players will be able to take part in the new Thrillseekers limited-time event, but the bigger addition as part of it is the Overflow map coming to the Arenas mode. This map looks to be set on an installation perilously built on top of a live volcanic area full of lava. The installation features an outside and inside battleground as players fight between the technology and industry holding the structure together over flowing the flowing lava.

That’s now all. The Thrillseekers Event will also feature three weekly reward tracks full of neat cosmetics based on the event. Of course, Octane gets a piece of that action as the resident daredevil of the Apex Legends roster, but there’s also skins for Bangelore, Gibraltar, Mirage, Rampart, Lifeline, and more.

We’ve quite enjoyed Arenas since it came to play in Apex Legends Season 9. It provides a far more bite-sized experience focused on 3v3 skirmishes and is a nice break from the often random shenanigans of battle royale, but still a great way to enjoy Apex Legends’ excellent gun play.

With the Thrillseekers Event coming next week, be on the lookout for Overflow in the Arenas mode as it enters rotation and stay tuned for further updates and news coming on Apex Legends.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

