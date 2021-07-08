New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule and runs to watch

The GDQ crew is back for Day 5 of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Here's the full schedule, which includes a Destiny 2 raid, Outer Wilds, and the Doom Eternal DLCs.
Ozzie Mejia
8

We're now one week into the month of July. It's hot game summer and it's off to a great start with Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online. The best speedrunners in the world are back for a new week-long marathon. They're not in a live venue this year, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, showcasing the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $700,000 in just four days. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. For today's highlight, we learn the importance of improvisation during a live broadcast.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:05 AM Time Gate: Knight's Chase Any% - PC arnaud33200 25:00
6:40 AM Tomb Raider: Anniversary Any% No Bug Jump - PC Pursky 30:00
7:30 AM Ristar Any% Race - Genesis chronoon, Lizstar, ShimeGabriel, Haram_Scaram 35:00
8:15 AM X-Men 2: Clone Wars Any% - Genesis A-Frame 32:00
8:57 AM Tempest of the Heavens and Earth Boss Attack - PC Naro 13:00
9:20 AM Sonic Colors (DS) All Red Rings - DS speedbreaker55 1:00:00
10:30 AM Sonic 3D Blast Beat the Game 2 Players 1 Controller with TGH - Wii VC TGH, AmberCyprian 35:00
11:15 AM Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Hero Story vs Dark Story Bidwar - PC Dage4 40:00
12:05 PM Super Mario Bros. 2 All Levels All-Stars - SNES coolkid 25:00
12:40 PM Outer Wilds 100% - PC thestrangepie 1:00:00
2:00 PM Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt - PC Shockwve, MunchaKoopas, Tokeegee, Traderkirk, Scoobyfoo, BystanderTim 30:00
2:40 PM Vanquish Any% Casual w/ DLC - PC DECosmic 1:35:00
4:25 PM Doom Eternal Ancient Gods 1 No Major Glitches (Nightmare) - PC BloodShot9001 30:00
5:05 PM Doom Eternal Ancient Gods 2 No Major Glitches (Nightmare) - PC BloodShot9001 30:00
5:50 PM Pokemon Black/White Any% Black vs. White Race - DS PulseEffects, Swiftalu 3:30:00
9:30 PM Daily Recap - Thursday Recap% Interview Crew 15:00
9:45 PM Bonus Game 4 - Halo 2 Any% - Xbox 360 Monopoli 1:17:00
11:12 PM Manifold Garden All God Cubes - PC Nerd_Squared 30:00
11:52 PM Return to Castle Wolfenstein Full Game Any% I am Death incarnate! - PC Heros5k 50:00
12:52 AM Heads Run Normal 50 - PC killingpepsi 17:00
1:19 AM Charlie Murder 100% - PC MortimerNova 38:00
2:07 AM Contrast Any% - PC NallyQ 18:00
2:40 AM Mega Man II Any% - Game Boy KLM1187, KaiserKrister 22:00
3:12 AM Evergate Any% Unrestricted - PC Sunnymuffin 40:00
4:02 AM I wanna be the Knight in Shining Armor Any% - PC Chazoshtare 20:00
4:32 AM Ponpu Story Mode (No Level Swap) - PC Bullets 30:00
5:12 AM Wizard of Legend Any% (Glitchless) - PC spacebrojakob 15:00
5:37 AM Sonic the Hedgehog CD Beat The Game - Sega CD JoeyBaby69 25:00

12:40PM - Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is an incredible journey across time, space, and back again. There isn't much time to see everything, given that everything's on a loop. However, thestrangepie will endeavor to see the whole thing in an hour flat. This will be a treat to anybody who's enjoyed Outer Wilds since its release a few years ago.

2:00PM - Destiny 2

Ongoing games are a hard animal to run quickly, but there's a full blown Destiny 2 crew ready to take on the Deep Stone Crypt raid from the Beyond Light expansion. And they're such a well-oiled machine, they plan to conquer it in just a half hour. This promises to be a very different kind of speedrun, as six players dive in for this particular venture. If you like what you see and want to try your hand at this raid yourself, there's a guide for that.

4:25PM - Doom Eternal

We're quite acquainted with BloodShot9001 and his journey in speedrunning Doom Eternal on Nightmare difficulty. After dazzling everyone during last year's SGDQ, he's back again. This time, he's ready to take on both of the Ancient Gods DLCs back to back. Tune in to see what challenges await him.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 8, 2021 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule and runs to watch

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 6:01 AM

      Summer Games Done Quick 2021 🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $730,000 for Doctors Without Borders in it’s fifth day and and it runs until the 11th.
      SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Similar to the previous two events, the event will be entirely online this year. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days, streaming over Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Castlevania: Bloodlines, modern games like Doom Eternal and Astro's Playroom, and even some awful games like Arabian Nights and Racing Pitch will be played through, so there is something for everyone!

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
      Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CMZbIx27UM&list=PLz8YL4HVC87V6OQSXXmP-a0qtUVaLZouR (about 24 hours later) VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/odfopt/sgdq_vod_thread_2021/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 6:01 AM

      Now: Tomb Raider: Anniversary Any% No Bug Jump — PC
      Next: Ristar
      Then: X-Men 2: Clone Wars
      Soon: Tempest of the Heavens and Earth

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 6:19 AM

      Now: Ristar Any% Race — Genesis
      Next: X-Men 2: Clone Wars
      Then: Tempest of the Heavens and Earth
      Soon: Sonic Colors (DS)

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 7:12 AM

      Now: X-Men 2: Clone Wars Any% — Genesis
      Next: Tempest of the Heavens and Earth
      Then: Sonic Colors (DS)
      Soon: Sonic 3D Blast

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 7:48 AM

      Now: Tempest of the Heavens and Earth Boss Attack — PC
      Next: Sonic Colors (DS)
      Then: Sonic 3D Blast
      Soon: Sonic the Hedgehog CD

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 8, 2021 7:55 AM

        Update: they shifted the schedule, and Sonic CD will be tomorrow Super Mario Bros. 2 will be in it's place.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 8:11 AM

      Now: Sonic Colors (DS) All Red Rings — DS Sonic Block
      Next: Sonic 3D Blast
      Then: Sonic Adventure 2: Battle
      Soon: Super Mario Bros. 2

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 8:53 AM

      $750,000 raised for Doctors Without Borders !!!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 9:30 AM

      Now: Sonic 3D Blast Beat the Game 2 Players 1 Controller with TGH — Wii VC Sonic Block
      Next: Sonic Adventure 2: Battle
      Then: Super Mario Bros. 2
      Soon: Outer Wilds

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 8, 2021 9:47 AM

        This should be a run to not miss!

        • aurealis legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 8, 2021 10:08 AM

          i'm always so fascinated by speed runners' commitment to games that just look so absolutely not-fun to me lol. like I'm enjoying watching the playthough, but not in a million years would i ever want to dedicate myself to mastering this game

          • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 8, 2021 10:19 AM

            No only does this look like not the best game, but there are two people playing, each holding on to and controlling half of the controller!

            • aurealis legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              July 8, 2021 10:28 AM

              i know! that's a whole extra layer of commitment-- coordinating time with someone to practice

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 8, 2021 10:24 AM

      Now: Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Hero Story vs Dark Story Bidwar — PC Sonic Block
      Next: Super Mario Bros. 2
      Then: Outer Wilds
      Soon: Destiny 2

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 8, 2021 10:25 AM

        This is looking to be Hero Story based on the current bid war.

