Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule and runs to watch The GDQ crew is back for Day 5 of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Here's the full schedule, which includes a Destiny 2 raid, Outer Wilds, and the Doom Eternal DLCs.

We're now one week into the month of July. It's hot game summer and it's off to a great start with Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online. The best speedrunners in the world are back for a new week-long marathon. They're not in a live venue this year, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, showcasing the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $700,000 in just four days. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. For today's highlight, we learn the importance of improvisation during a live broadcast.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:05 AM Time Gate: Knight's Chase Any% - PC arnaud33200 25:00 6:40 AM Tomb Raider: Anniversary Any% No Bug Jump - PC Pursky 30:00 7:30 AM Ristar Any% Race - Genesis chronoon, Lizstar, ShimeGabriel, Haram_Scaram 35:00 8:15 AM X-Men 2: Clone Wars Any% - Genesis A-Frame 32:00 8:57 AM Tempest of the Heavens and Earth Boss Attack - PC Naro 13:00 9:20 AM Sonic Colors (DS) All Red Rings - DS speedbreaker55 1:00:00 10:30 AM Sonic 3D Blast Beat the Game 2 Players 1 Controller with TGH - Wii VC TGH, AmberCyprian 35:00 11:15 AM Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Hero Story vs Dark Story Bidwar - PC Dage4 40:00 12:05 PM Super Mario Bros. 2 All Levels All-Stars - SNES coolkid 25:00 12:40 PM Outer Wilds 100% - PC thestrangepie 1:00:00 2:00 PM Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt - PC Shockwve, MunchaKoopas, Tokeegee, Traderkirk, Scoobyfoo, BystanderTim 30:00 2:40 PM Vanquish Any% Casual w/ DLC - PC DECosmic 1:35:00 4:25 PM Doom Eternal Ancient Gods 1 No Major Glitches (Nightmare) - PC BloodShot9001 30:00 5:05 PM Doom Eternal Ancient Gods 2 No Major Glitches (Nightmare) - PC BloodShot9001 30:00 5:50 PM Pokemon Black/White Any% Black vs. White Race - DS PulseEffects, Swiftalu 3:30:00 9:30 PM Daily Recap - Thursday Recap% Interview Crew 15:00 9:45 PM Bonus Game 4 - Halo 2 Any% - Xbox 360 Monopoli 1:17:00 11:12 PM Manifold Garden All God Cubes - PC Nerd_Squared 30:00 11:52 PM Return to Castle Wolfenstein Full Game Any% I am Death incarnate! - PC Heros5k 50:00 12:52 AM Heads Run Normal 50 - PC killingpepsi 17:00 1:19 AM Charlie Murder 100% - PC MortimerNova 38:00 2:07 AM Contrast Any% - PC NallyQ 18:00 2:40 AM Mega Man II Any% - Game Boy KLM1187, KaiserKrister 22:00 3:12 AM Evergate Any% Unrestricted - PC Sunnymuffin 40:00 4:02 AM I wanna be the Knight in Shining Armor Any% - PC Chazoshtare 20:00 4:32 AM Ponpu Story Mode (No Level Swap) - PC Bullets 30:00 5:12 AM Wizard of Legend Any% (Glitchless) - PC spacebrojakob 15:00 5:37 AM Sonic the Hedgehog CD Beat The Game - Sega CD JoeyBaby69 25:00

12:40PM - Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is an incredible journey across time, space, and back again. There isn't much time to see everything, given that everything's on a loop. However, thestrangepie will endeavor to see the whole thing in an hour flat. This will be a treat to anybody who's enjoyed Outer Wilds since its release a few years ago.

2:00PM - Destiny 2

Ongoing games are a hard animal to run quickly, but there's a full blown Destiny 2 crew ready to take on the Deep Stone Crypt raid from the Beyond Light expansion. And they're such a well-oiled machine, they plan to conquer it in just a half hour. This promises to be a very different kind of speedrun, as six players dive in for this particular venture. If you like what you see and want to try your hand at this raid yourself, there's a guide for that.

4:25PM - Doom Eternal

We're quite acquainted with BloodShot9001 and his journey in speedrunning Doom Eternal on Nightmare difficulty. After dazzling everyone during last year's SGDQ, he's back again. This time, he's ready to take on both of the Ancient Gods DLCs back to back. Tune in to see what challenges await him.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.