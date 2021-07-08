Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule and runs to watch
The GDQ crew is back for Day 5 of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Here's the full schedule, which includes a Destiny 2 raid, Outer Wilds, and the Doom Eternal DLCs.
We're now one week into the month of July. It's hot game summer and it's off to a great start with Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online. The best speedrunners in the world are back for a new week-long marathon. They're not in a live venue this year, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, showcasing the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $700,000 in just four days. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. For today's highlight, we learn the importance of improvisation during a live broadcast.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 5 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:05 AM
|Time Gate: Knight's Chase
|Any% - PC
|arnaud33200
|25:00
|6:40 AM
|Tomb Raider: Anniversary
|Any% No Bug Jump - PC
|Pursky
|30:00
|7:30 AM
|Ristar
|Any% Race - Genesis
|chronoon, Lizstar, ShimeGabriel, Haram_Scaram
|35:00
|8:15 AM
|X-Men 2: Clone Wars
|Any% - Genesis
|A-Frame
|32:00
|8:57 AM
|Tempest of the Heavens and Earth
|Boss Attack - PC
|Naro
|13:00
|9:20 AM
|Sonic Colors (DS)
|All Red Rings - DS
|speedbreaker55
|1:00:00
|10:30 AM
|Sonic 3D Blast
|Beat the Game 2 Players 1 Controller with TGH - Wii VC
|TGH, AmberCyprian
|35:00
|11:15 AM
|Sonic Adventure 2: Battle
|Hero Story vs Dark Story Bidwar - PC
|Dage4
|40:00
|12:05 PM
|Super Mario Bros. 2
|All Levels All-Stars - SNES
|coolkid
|25:00
|12:40 PM
|Outer Wilds
|100% - PC
|thestrangepie
|1:00:00
|2:00 PM
|Destiny 2
|Deep Stone Crypt - PC
|Shockwve, MunchaKoopas, Tokeegee, Traderkirk, Scoobyfoo, BystanderTim
|30:00
|2:40 PM
|Vanquish
|Any% Casual w/ DLC - PC
|DECosmic
|1:35:00
|4:25 PM
|Doom Eternal
|Ancient Gods 1 No Major Glitches (Nightmare) - PC
|BloodShot9001
|30:00
|5:05 PM
|Doom Eternal
|Ancient Gods 2 No Major Glitches (Nightmare) - PC
|BloodShot9001
|30:00
|5:50 PM
|Pokemon Black/White
|Any% Black vs. White Race - DS
|PulseEffects, Swiftalu
|3:30:00
|9:30 PM
|Daily Recap - Thursday
|Recap%
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|9:45 PM
|Bonus Game 4 - Halo 2
|Any% - Xbox 360
|Monopoli
|1:17:00
|11:12 PM
|Manifold Garden
|All God Cubes - PC
|Nerd_Squared
|30:00
|11:52 PM
|Return to Castle Wolfenstein
|Full Game Any% I am Death incarnate! - PC
|Heros5k
|50:00
|12:52 AM
|Heads Run
|Normal 50 - PC
|killingpepsi
|17:00
|1:19 AM
|Charlie Murder
|100% - PC
|MortimerNova
|38:00
|2:07 AM
|Contrast
|Any% - PC
|NallyQ
|18:00
|2:40 AM
|Mega Man II
|Any% - Game Boy
|KLM1187, KaiserKrister
|22:00
|3:12 AM
|Evergate
|Any% Unrestricted - PC
|Sunnymuffin
|40:00
|4:02 AM
|I wanna be the Knight in Shining Armor
|Any% - PC
|Chazoshtare
|20:00
|4:32 AM
|Ponpu
|Story Mode (No Level Swap) - PC
|Bullets
|30:00
|5:12 AM
|Wizard of Legend
|Any% (Glitchless) - PC
|spacebrojakob
|15:00
|5:37 AM
|Sonic the Hedgehog CD
|Beat The Game - Sega CD
|JoeyBaby69
|25:00
12:40PM - Outer Wilds
Outer Wilds is an incredible journey across time, space, and back again. There isn't much time to see everything, given that everything's on a loop. However, thestrangepie will endeavor to see the whole thing in an hour flat. This will be a treat to anybody who's enjoyed Outer Wilds since its release a few years ago.
2:00PM - Destiny 2
Ongoing games are a hard animal to run quickly, but there's a full blown Destiny 2 crew ready to take on the Deep Stone Crypt raid from the Beyond Light expansion. And they're such a well-oiled machine, they plan to conquer it in just a half hour. This promises to be a very different kind of speedrun, as six players dive in for this particular venture. If you like what you see and want to try your hand at this raid yourself, there's a guide for that.
4:25PM - Doom Eternal
We're quite acquainted with BloodShot9001 and his journey in speedrunning Doom Eternal on Nightmare difficulty. After dazzling everyone during last year's SGDQ, he's back again. This time, he's ready to take on both of the Ancient Gods DLCs back to back. Tune in to see what challenges await him.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
