ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 72 - Looks good on Paper Mario The journey known as skankcore64 continues through every N64 game released in North America. Pick it up with Bryan on Shacknews Twitch!

Welcome to another Wednesday night retro takeover, live only on Shacknews Twitch. Shortly after the Stevetendo show and Final Fantasy 7, I'll have another serving of RPG goodness with the continuation of Paper Mario. Don't miss all the turn-based action when skankcore64 starts at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 72 - Looks good on Paper Mario

Did you miss me, Shacknews? I sure missed all of you. It's been a full week since skankcore64 was live on Shacknews Twitch and it feels good to be back into the swing of the Summer of Doing Our Jobs. I've been through two episodes of Paper Mario now but if you haven't had a chance to keep up, it's okay because I'm just getting into the thick of this adventure. Now that the Koopa Bros. Fortress has been cleared and the first Star Spirit has been saved, I've unlocked what I think is the last mechanic to be introduced, Star Powers.

Tonight I'm heading into chapter two of Paper Mario and I would be thrilled to have your company as I play through this classic RPG for the first time on real hardware. If you aren't familiar with my setup, every stream is captured directly from a Nintendo 64 that is hooked up to a CRT television and my capture card. Authenticity is my number one goal with skankcore64 but having fun with viewers to help celebrate 25 years of the Nintendo 64 and Shacknews is a close second. Join in with the embedded viewer above or head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel for the best experience.

