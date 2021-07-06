New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of July 6, 2021

Here's what's coming this week to Shacknews' Twitch channel.
Donovan Erskine
With the Holiday weekend now in the rearview mirror, Shacknews is back with an exciting week of livestreaming. You may have noticed that a couple of our shows didn't air last week, as we took an extended weekend out of our digital offices. With that said, let's get into what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with TJ and Donovan Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

With July underway, 2021 is already halfway over. We're looking forward to getting back to business and interacting with you all once again. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can use one free subscription a month on Shacknews thanks to Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our Twitch, you should check out our YouTube channel,  which is home to even more exclusive content.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

