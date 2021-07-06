RoboCop: Rogue City coming in 2023 from Terminator Resistance developer Get ready to bring justice to Old Detroit as police officer-turned-cyborg in RoboCop: Rogue City.

RoboCop: Rogue City has been announced by Teyon, the developers behind 2019’s Terminator Resistance. The trailer doesn’t give much away, but it does reveal that the title is slated for a release date sometime in 2023.

Announced on July 6, 2021 via a video on publisher Nacon’s YouTube channel, the trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City showcases what sounds like a media alert and gives a little glimpse at the iconic RoboCop model. Take a look at the trailer below.

It’s been a hot minute since a RoboCop title graced the console platform. The latest attempt was simply called RoboCop, which was released on the original Xbox, PlayStation 2, PC, and GameCube. Since then, a few titles were released on mobile devices, with the latest being a 2014 free-to-play game that was designed as a tie-in to the 2014 remake of the original film. RoboCop also made an cameo appearance in Mortal Kombat 11.

Though the latest movie looked to update RoboCop’s design, the trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City appears to use one that is more in-line with the original RoboCop cyborg from the 1987 film. It’s not currently known whether the game is based on the events of the original film or follows its own path.

RoboCop: Rogue City is planned to release on “consoles and PC” in 2023 according to the trailer, though, whether this includes last-gen consoles along with current-gen consoles remains to be seen. You can learn more by heading over to the Steam page. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the development cycle for RoboCop: Rogue City over the coming months.