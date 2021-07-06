I Swear, this Xbox All Access ad take us back to the middle school dance It seems that Microsoft could be targeting older millennials with its new Xbox All Access promo video.

In hopes of drumming up interest in its all-inclusive Xbox subscription plan, Microsoft has enlisted the help of mid-90s R&B crooners All 4 One. The group has re-worked a performance of its breakout 1994 hit I Swear for use in the latest Xbox commercial. It has us yearning for the good old days when Forrest Gump ruled the box office and the first time we had our tips frosted.

The Xbox All Access promotion pairs a new Xbox console along with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass for a single monthly payment. For $34.99 a month, you can secure an Xbox Series X console with Game Pass while the $24.99 option comes with the Xbox Series S console. This promotion is available directly from Microsoft and several partner retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

As for today’s new music video, the Xbox marketing team has hit a home run with prospective customers of a certain age. The new lyrics extol the value provided by Microsoft’s subscription plan and the accompanying video portion leans heavily into all our favorite R&B ballad tropes. Everything from the crisp white button-up shirts to the Vaseline-smeared camera lens using a 4:3 aspect ratio works to transport us to a different time.

The song I Swear was first made famous by country artist John Michael Montgomery back in 1993. It was written by Gary Baker and Frank J. Myers, who received Grammys in 1995 for the song.