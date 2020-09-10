Xbox All Access payment plan explained - Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Not sure what the Xbox All Access payment plan is, or what it means for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S purchases? Let us help.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S offer a nice package for gamers looking to get into next-gen gaming, and the Xbox All Access payment plan makes it even easier to jump right in. What exactly is the Xbox All Access plan and how does it work? We’re here to go over all the details you need to know, so let’s get started.

Xbox All Access payment plan explained

Xbox fans were already surprised when Microsoft dropped news about the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X being priced at $299 and $499 respectfully. However, the gaming giant went a step further to sweeten the deal, offering a special Xbox All Access plan, which allows you to make payments on your Xbox console over the course of 24 months.

This payment plan, while optional, has raised a lot of questions for those looking to pick up the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S when preorders go live on September 22, 2020. Is it interest free? What all does that payment include? We’ll break it down bit by bit.

Before we get started, though, we do want to point out that buying anything on credit comes with its own risks and responsibilities. It can be extremely enticing not having to worry about all of the money upfront, but just remember that you’ll have either $24.99 or $34.99 coming out of your bank account each month for the next 24 months. That can be a lot of money for many people – especially right now – so that is important to take into account.

The payment plan will also include a credit check, which will impact your credit. If you have a lower credit score, it might be worth just picking up the Xbox for full retail instead. Either way, be responsible when choosing between buying upfront or over time and take everything into account before signing any agreements.

With that out of the way, let’s jump right in!

Is Xbox All Access interest free?

This has been one of the most asked questions when it comes to the new payment plan options provided by Microsoft for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The answer is yes, and in most cases, buying a new Xbox using the payment plan will actually save you a little money, too. Here’s a little math to help explain it.

On it’s own, buying an Xbox Series X outright and then paying for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which is included with your All Access plan) will cost you around $858.76, give or take a few pennies. Buying the Xbox Series X with Xbox All Access comes out to a total of $839.76 after the two years is up, totaling up to a $19 savings by going with the payment route.

The Xbox Series S is where the savings really kick in, though. Normally, buying the Xbox Series S and 2 years of Game Pass Ultimate would cost you around $658.76. With Xbox All Access, though, you could pick up the Series S on a monthly payment plan, totaling out to around $599.76 after the two years is up. That’s a $59 savings, which you can then use to buy a new game that you’ve been looking forward to.

While the savings aren’t massive, there are some to be had here, and in most cases Microsoft is actually hurting itself by not just selling the consoles and Game Pass outright. Of course, there are always different deals and things for Game Pass Ultimate (like the $1 deal going on at the time of publishing this article), which definitely changes things up. We have no idea when Microsoft will run those kind of deals, though, and if you’re looking for a guaranteed savings, then going with Xbox All Access is honestly a really good option.

It's cool to see Microsoft offering some different ways for users to get their hands on the latest generation of Xbox consoles with a plan that isn’t designed to gouge your bank account with high interest fees.

Is Xbox All Access available in Canada? All retailers and eligible countries

Of course, Xbox All Access is only good if it is actually available in your country. A lot of times countries in Europe find themselves unable to take advantage of deals like this, and even the United States northern bordering neighbor, Canada, often finds itself missing out. Thankfully, Microsoft has quite a bit of availability when it comes to eligible countries and retailers, and here’s a full list of what they’ve released thus far:

Australia – Available at Telstra

Canada – Available at EB Games

Denmark – Available at Elgiganten

Finland – Available at Gigantti

France – Available at FNAC

New Zealand – Available at Spark

Norway – Available at Elkjøp

Poland – Available at Media Expert

South Korea – Available at SK Telecom

Sweden – Available at Elgiganten

UK – Available at GAME and Smyths Toys

United States – Available at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

All in all, Xbox All Access is a great deal for those who don’t mind making a monthly payment and have a decent credit score. In most cases you’re going to save money on two years of Game Pass Ultimate and access to one of the most powerful Xbox consoles ever created.