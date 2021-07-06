ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 105 Gotta train those Pokemon.

Hope everyone had a nice 4th of July weekend but now the Stevetendo show is well rested and ready to jump back into the program. Tonight at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, we'll be continuing our Pokemon Blue journey to become a Pokemon master and win the Pokemon league. Last time, we made our way through Mount Moon and arrived in Cerulean City. We also caught a new team member, a Sandshrew that we named "Jeremy." The team lineup is coming together but we still need a few more Pokemon to make it a complete team and the only way you're going to see who they are is by coming to the livestream. There is that whole fight with Misty, the gym leader thing, but we will get to that when the time is right.

