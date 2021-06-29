ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 103 Time to become a Pokemon Master!

Hot off the heels of the 100th episode of the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our Pokémon Blue playthrough. Last time, we made it to Pewter City and took down rock type gym leader Brock. Tonight, our journey will take us through Mt. Moon as well as our arrival in Cerulean City. Keeping up with Stevetendo show tradition, I asked the chat if we should nickname our Pokémon and it was met with praise across the board. Join in at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT to see how our journey to become a Pokémon Master goes as well as what other Pokémon we'll catch.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday. I'll be playing Final Fantasy 7 on Wednesday going forward and will be another first time game for me so stay tuned.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.