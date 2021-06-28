New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of June 28, 2021

Here's everything coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.
Donovan Erskine
A new week means new challenges, new surprises, and new experiences. It also means a new batch of content coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel. The Shacknews staff is taking an extended 4th of July weekend, so a chunk of shows from our Thursday and Friday slate may be going on hiatus this week. Please understand. 

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of June 28, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

Several of our shows will be taking a break this week, as the staff enjoys an extended Holiday weekend. That said, you can still expect your weekly dose of Shack Air and skankcore64 later this week. We also have a new episode of the Stimulus Games going down this Saturday. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can use one free subscription a month on Shacknews thanks to Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our Twitch, you should check out our YouTube channel,  which is home to even more exclusive content.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

