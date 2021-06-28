Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of June 28, 2021 Here's everything coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

A new week means new challenges, new surprises, and new experiences. It also means a new batch of content coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel. The Shacknews staff is taking an extended 4th of July weekend, so a chunk of shows from our Thursday and Friday slate may be going on hiatus this week. Please understand.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of June 28, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

Several of our shows will be taking a break this week, as the staff enjoys an extended Holiday weekend. That said, you can still expect your weekly dose of Shack Air and skankcore64 later this week. We also have a new episode of the Stimulus Games going down this Saturday. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can use one free subscription a month on Shacknews thanks to Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our Twitch, you should check out our YouTube channel, which is home to even more exclusive content.