World of Tanks' G.I. Joe season brings new hero & Cobra content into play Yo JOE! World of Tanks' latest season is a team up with Hasbro to bring G.I. Joe and Cobra tanks, cosmetics, and challenges to the game.

World of Tanks has already done some pretty interesting collaborations over the course of its existence, but the latest one kind of seems like the most obvious and complimentary yet. For this latest season, it looks like World of Tanks is teaming up with Hasbro again to make it a whole G.I. Joe-themed season complete with new tanks, cosmetics, commanders, and more to carry out the war between G.I. Joe and Cobra forces.

World of Tanks developer Wargaming revealed the new G.I. Joe season on June 29, 2021 with a trailer on the World of Tanks YouTube channel to go with it. Starting today, players will be able to take part in a season featuring all sorts of G.I. Joe-themed content. Season pass holders will be able to unlock Duke 2D and 3D commanders for use, as well as the iconic G.I. Joe MOBAT Tank. Meanwhile, Ultimate Season Pass holders can get nefarious with 2D and 3D Cobra Commanders and the twin-fanged H.I.S.S. Tank.

In addition to Season Pass goods, players can throw in their lot with either Joe or Cobra forces and engage in 100 levels of new content. There are also challenges to complete and unlockable content to pick up along the way, such as Key Cards, Gold, Silver, consumables, Boost Ops, a seperate Cobra 2D Premium Commander, the T-54 First Prototype tank, and the Cobra B.O.A. skin.

World of Tanks and Hasbro have teamed up on some G.I. Joe-themed content before, but this is a far bigger collaboration, incorporating a whole season of goods. The team at Wargaming has been working hard on a new era of World of Tanks with the Modern Armor update, and G.I. Joe should slot right into the game’s upgraded goodness with its wealth of Joe and Cobra content throughout the season.