ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 102

Shacker's Choice night with Gato Roboto.
Steve Tyminski
1

The heat is picking up this summer and the Stevetendo show is following suit. Tonight is another Shacker's choice night, with the honor going to Wide World of Electronic Sports host and fellow nighttime live streamer, Bryan "Skankcore" Lefler spending those Shack Points on a game that gets his recommendation, Gato Roboto. I honestly know very little about Gato Roboto other than it being a Metroidvania so tune in at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT to see me learn the tricks of the Gato Roboto trade. I have been enjoying Metroidvania-type games lately so this should be an interesting playthrough.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday. Join in the fun with more Pokemon Blue and the next role playing game series on Wednesday.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

