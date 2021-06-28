How many Heroes are there in Dota 2? Let's look at how many playable Heroes there are in Dota 2.

It’s been nearly eight years since Valve released Dota 2, its free-to-play online battle arena game. In the years since, the developer has continued to support the game with new content. A good deal of this new content includes Heroes, the playable characters in Dota 2. The roster has grown tremendously since launch, so let’s look at exactly how many Heroes there are in Dota 2.

How many Heroes are there in Dota 2?

There are currently 121 Heroes in Dota 2. The large majority of which were added to the game after its initial release, out of its extensive beta, in 2013. Valve hasn’t done much slowing down, with new Heroes being added to the game every year. The latest of which is Dawnguard, who was added to the game in April of this year.

There are over 100 characters in Dota 2, each of which fall under one of three classes: Strength, Agility, and Intelligence. Every Hero has its own unique set of abilities that it can use to dish out damage to enemies or protect their teammates and objectives. If you’re familiar with Dota 2, then you’re aware that maps are broken down into lanes, with players taking up the role of defending/attacking one of them. Each Hero can also be broken down into which lane best fits their playstyle.

There you have it, there are 121 Heroes in Dota 2. At least that’s the case as of the time of this writing. Valve continues to add new content for Dota 2 players, as evident by the new International Battle Pass that was recently revealed. As more characters are added to the game down the road, we will update this guide to reflect that. For more on the battle arena game, visit our topic page dedicated to Dota 2.