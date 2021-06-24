Dota 2 The International 2021 TI10 Battle Pass price & levels Dota 2 is once again offering the International Battle Pass, allowing players to grab special loot and contribute to the prize pool for TI10.

Due to the pandemic, Dota 2’s The International 10 tournament had to be canceled last year, but it's set to make a triumphant return this August. With that on the horizon, Valve is once again introducing an International Battle Pass to Dota 2. Players can make their way through hundreds and hundreds of levels, earning exclusive in-game loot while also gaining exclusive access to new features. 25% of all Battle Pass proceeds will also be donated to the prize pool for the TI10 tournament.

The International Dota 2 Championship 2021 | Battle Pass prices and levels

There are three different versions of the Dota 2 International Battle Pass, each of which provides a head start on levels at an increased price. It’s important to take note of when deciding which Battle Pass bets suit you.

The Dota 2 Battle Pass Level 1 Bundle - This bundle costs $9.99 USD and is the least -expensive Battle Pass purchasing option, starting you off at tier one.

The Dota 2 Battle Pass Level 50 Bundle - This bundle costs $29.35 USD and is the middle-level Battle Pass purchasing option, starting you off at tier 50.

The Dota 2 Battle Pass Level 100 Bundle - This bundle costs $44.99 USD and is the highest-level Battle Pass purchasing option, starting you off at tier 100.

Once players own the Battle Pass and begin to level up and unlock rewards, they’ll have the option to purchase tiers in smaller bundles. Players can buy 5 tiers for $2.49 USD, 11 tiers for $4.99 USD, and 24 tiers for $9.99 USD.

Everything included in the Dota 2 International 2020 Battle Pass

Valve has added Guilds to Dota 2. As with most games, Guilds allow players to team up and battle alongside each other in dedicated groups, also earning rewards together. Anybody can join a Guild, but only Battle Pass owners can start a Guild in Dota 2. That’s one of several bonuses that come with purchasing the Battle Pass.

The Dota 2 Battle Pass features a bunch of rewards for players to earn and show off on the battlefield. This includes the Arcanic Resonance Beam, an arm item that features a customizable laser. There’s also the new Prominence weapon, which features custom Blinding Light effects.

The Dota 2 International 10 tournament is set to return this August and will see the best players in the world go head to head. If you like to follow Dota esports, you can support the upcoming tournament just by buying the Battle Pass. 25% of all proceeds will go straight to the prize pool for the International 10.

The official Dota 2 website has everything you need to know about the International 2021 Battle Pass. For more helpful information on Dota 2, Shacknews is your place.